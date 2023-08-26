Cow smuggler arrested in encounter in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A cow smuggler was arrested here on Saturday following an encounter, police said.

Equipment used in cow slaughter, including a country-made pistol, live cartridges and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused, they added.

Police got a tip-off that four persons were planning to commit some crime in Navada Bhajdu jungle here, following which the police reached the spot, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Seeing the police, the group fired at the cops and the police fired in retaliation, Jain said.

Following the encounter, police arrested Salman, while three others managed to escape, he added.

Salman and his associates have been smuggling cows for the past 3-4 months, the SP said.

Salman, during interrogation, told the police that he and his cousin, along with two other persons used to slaughter stray cows and sell their meat in Muslim localities, the SP added.

Salman's associates have been to jail earlier in connection with cow slaughter and are history-sheeters, the police said.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, they added. PTI COR NAV RPA