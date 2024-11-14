Cow smuggler dead, six others injured after their vehicle overturns during police chase

Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) An alleged cattle smuggler died and six others were injured when their vehicle full of cows overturned as they were driving on the wrong side while being chased by police early Thursday, officials said.

A police spokesperson said the injured smugglers were admitted to a hospital, and added that the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family after the postmortem.

According to police, a team of the Cow Protection Cell saw some people loading cows into a pickup truck on the side of the road near the bus stand in Manesar.

When they saw the police vehicle, they drove their away towards Pachgaon Bilaspur road, they added.

While they raced ahead of the police, at Pachgaon Chowk, they got stuck in a traffic jam.

Finding the police vehicle just behind, the pickup truck tried to accelerate but overturned after hitting a divider, they said. Police caught them around 3.30 am.

Seven alleged cattle smugglers were caught but one of them was found buried under the vehicle and had died in the accident. Four cows were found brutally crammed into the vehicle, they added.

Nuh-resident Sahzad died in the accident. Munna, Mubarik alias Utawaria, Mafiq Ali, Shaukeen alias Sunday, Irsad alias Langda and Salam were injured and sent to a hospital for treatment.

The accused had a prior criminal record with attempt to murder, cow smuggling and POSCO cases filed against them.

"After registering the FIR, all five accused have been arrested and we are questioning them," added the spokesperson of Gurugram Police. PTI COR SKY SKY