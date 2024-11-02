Cow tied to tractor and dragged in UP village, four booked

Sambhal, Nov 2 (PTI) Four people were booked after a video purporting to show a cow tied to a tractor harrow being dragged in a shed in the Kaila Devi area of this Uttar Pradesh district became widely circulated on social media, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (Sambhal) Anuj Kumar said the Singhavali village panchayat secretary filed a case on Thursday, alleging a cow was tied by its legs to a tractor harrow and dragged in a temporary shed.

A case has been registered against village head Omvati, her husband Roop Kishore, shed caretaker Kalu and tractor driver Nem Singh under provisions of the Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.

Gorakh Nath Bhatt, the district's chief development officer, told PTI that the district magistrate took immediate cognisance of the matter and a case was registered against four people.

When the chief veterinary officer investigated the matter, it was found that the cow was sick and heavy. It was being taken for treatment, he said.

An investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV SZM