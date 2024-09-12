Cow vigilante kidnapped, assaulted by two men in Thane district; FIR lodged

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old "gau rakshak" (cow vigilante) from Kalyan in Thane district was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by two men, police said on Wednesday.

According to a complaint cited by the police, the victim was forcibly removed from his car by the two individuals, placed into an auto-rickshaw, and taken to a location on the Govind Wadi bypass road where he was severely beaten up at around 9:30 am on Tuesday.

The attackers also verbally abused the victim, accusing him of tipping off the police about a pickup truck transporting beef, which had led to the vehicle's seizure, they said.

After the assault, the victim, described as a "gau rakshak" (cow vigilante) in the FIR, was transferred to another vehicle and dropped near a flower market in the Patripool area, according to the police.

Police identified the accused as one Aslam Mulla and his brother Sam, and said efforts were on to apprehend them.

They have registered an FIR against the duo under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR RSY