Cow vigilante Monu Manesar appears in court in attempt to murder case

Gurugram, Nov 30 (PTI) Cow vigilante Monu Manesar on Thursday appeared in a court here through video conference in connection with an attempt to murder case registered in Pataudi, police said.

Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh convened the first hearing in the matter after the case was transferred from Pataudi to Gurgaon sessions court.

After the hearing, the court posted the matter for January 8.

On February 6, a man received a gunshot wound in a fight between two communities in the Pataudi area.

In connection with the incident, police arrested four people, including Monu, who was nabbed on October 7.

"Today during the hearing of Monu Manesar through video conferencing from Bhondsi jail, the court has fixed the next date of January 8," said Monu Manesar's counsel Kulbhushan Bhardwaj. PTI COR VN VN