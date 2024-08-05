Cow vigilante, under treatment for gunshot injury in attack by cattle smugglers, dies in hospital

Gurugram, Aug 5 (PTI) Cow vigilante Sonu Sarpanch, who was shot at by cattle smugglers two months ago in Nuh, died in Medanta Hospital here last night, police said on Monday.

Nuh Police handed over the body to his kin after the post-mortem in Gurugram on Monday, they added.

According to police, Sonu Sarpanch, a native of Rewari district, was shot at by cattle smugglers in the wee hours on June 15 at Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Mahu-Chopta village in district Nuh.

An FIR was registered at Ferozpur Jhirka police station and now a section of murder also has been added in the FIR after the death of Sonu, they added.

On June 15, cow vigilantes were chasing a vehicle of cattle smugglers on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, police said.

The smugglers' pick-up jeep overturned on the road near Mau-Chopta village after which they began running away and one of them was caught by the cow vigilantes, they said.

When Sonu caught another cattle smuggler, they opened fire and Sonu Sarpanch got shot in the stomach and was critically injured, said police.

Sonu was rushed to a private hospital in Faridabad while the cattle smugglers managed to flee with three cows.

Sonu was then referred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram where he breathed his last on Sunday night, said police.

"An FIR was already registered and we added the murder section in the FIR. We handed over the body to his kin," said Inspector Aman Kumar, SHO of Ferozpur Jhirka police station.

He added that police were carrying out further investigation in the matter. PTI COR SKY SKY