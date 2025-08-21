Cow vigilantes torch vehicle carrying cattle in Odisha's Bhadrak

Bhadrak, Aug 21 (PTI) A vehicle carrying around 12 cows was intercepted by 'gau rakshaks' (cow vigilantes) on National Highway 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district and set on fire after releasing the cattle on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the vehicle, carrying cows from Panikoili area of Jajpur district, was blocked by the cow vigilantes near Nalanga petrol pump in Bhadrak. They released the cows from the van, vandalised the vehicle and set it on fire.

The blaze on the busy highway triggered panic among commuters. Getting information, fire service personnel doused the flames, but the vehicle was completely gutted, the police said.

Dayanidhi Das, inspector in charge of Bhadrak Rural police station, confirmed that 12 cows were rescued and said an investigation has been launched. The situation is under control, he added Eyewitnesses said the driver fled the spot soon after the incident.

Vehicular movement was disrupted for some time before police brought the situation under control. The rescued cattle were later handed over to a gosala in Bhadrak.

Bhadrak district 'Go Rakshya Samiti' president Aprubar Ranjan Behera alleged rampant cattle smuggling in the district, claiming nearly 2,000 cattle had been rescued in the last four months.

He also recalled that one member, Santosh Rahul, was killed by cattle smugglers two months ago while protesting. "Police only reach after gau rakshaks intercept the vehicles," he alleged. PTI COR BBM BBM RG