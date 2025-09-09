Cows are in sorry state in MP, alleges Computer Baba; to take out protest march

Bhopal, Sep 9 (PTI) Claiming that the condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh was very pitiable, Hindu religious leader Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as `Computer Baba', on Tuesday announced the `Gau Mata Nyay Yatra' from Narmadapuram on October 7.

The protest march for `justice for Mother Cow' will culminate at the chief minister's residence in Bhopal on October 14, he and other religious leaders said here.

"The condition of cows in the state is pathetic. Accidents involving cows take place on almost every major road in the state and several cows as well as human lives are lost. This situation is not only unfortunate, but is the result of the government's negligence and carelessness," Baba and his associates told reporters.

Cow has been given the highest place in the Vedas and religious beliefs of the Hindus, Baba said.

The saint community had submitted a memorandum in this regard to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, but neither did they receive any reply nor were they given time to meet him, he claimed.

The hypocrisy of the "sensitive" chief minister has been exposed as he does not have even ten minutes to discuss cow protection, the religious leader said.

"To protest against this inactivity and neglect, the entire saint community, religion lovers, farmers and youths have come together and are organising the `Gau Mata Nyay Yatra' under the leadership of Computer Baba," said the religious leaders present at the press conference.

A memorandum will also be submitted to the chief minister, they said. PTI MAS KRK