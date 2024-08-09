Cows can't be allowed to graze on toxic waste: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday said cows cannot be allowed to graze on toxic waste and we owe it to the next generation to develop infrastructure for dairies.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan made the observation while dealing with a plea by dairy owners of Bhalswa dairy, which was earlier directed to be shifted to Ghogha in view of the "inability" of the authorities to prevent the milch cattle from feeding on a nearby sanitary landfill.

In an application filed in the matter concerning the state of dairies in the city, their owners had sought to be made a party to the proceedings and also prayed for interim relief from demolition of alleged illegal structures in Bhalswa dairy.

"People in Delhi must get good quality milk. We cannot have cows grazing on and around a sanitary landfill. Cows can't be eating toxic waste. Cancer cannot be on the upstream," a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said.

The court, which said it will pass an order on the application, orally told the authorities to allocate the land in Ghogha for creation of barracks for cattle within 10 days, while adding that it also intended to utilise funds for development of facilities for a "modern dairy." "We are holding back the money for a larger purpose. We want some more facilities to be set up there, like a biogas plant," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, stated.

"The focus is on the next generation of the city. We owe it to the next generation," it added.

The senior counsel for the dairy owners said the parties were not encroachers on the Bhalswa dairy land and were affected by the court order directing its re-location as it involved human and cattle lives.

The court said the state of the dairy was concerning and when the land was allotted for it, it was not supposed to be used for any unauthorised construction.

"You are supposed to use it as a dairy. Today an air-conditioner showroom is open there.. See the structures. Animals are put on the first floor," the bench said.

As the court remarked that there was a "mountain" of landfill near the site, the senior counsel for the dairy owners said their cattle was not let out on the roads.

The court however said the ground reality was "totally different" with "dead cattle lying on the road." The court said it will pass an order on the dairy owners' plea.

Last month, the court had directed the authorities to ensure that unauthorised construction in all dairy colonies in the national capital is removed and asked them to take immediate steps for shifting dairies from Bhalswa to Ghogha dairy colony within four weeks.

The court passed the order while dealing with a petition regarding the state of dairies in Delhi.

It was informed by the court commissioner that the condition of all nine designated dairy colonies in Delhi -- Kakrola Dairy, Goela Dairy, Nangli Shakrawati Dairy, Jharoda Dairy, Bhalaswa Dairy, Ghazipur Dairy, Shahbad Daulatpur Dairy, Madanpur Khadar Dairy, and Masoodpur Dairy -- was "bad".

Perusing the photographs, the court had noted that there were large-scale constructions and urbanisation in some of the dairy colonies, including salons, showrooms, gymnasiums, and internet cafes.

It had said the character of the colonies had ceased to be of dairy colonies as commercial showrooms were operating there and superstructures as high as four storeyed had come up for residence and commerce.