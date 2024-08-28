Cows rescued from slaughterhouse in Beed, five held

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Beed district has rescued six cows from a slaughterhouse and arrested five persons, an official said on Wednesday.A large quantity of bovine meat was also seized during a raid at Barabhai Gulli in Ambejogai town on Tuesday, he said.

Police found 11 cattle -- six cows, two calves, two bulls and a buffalo calf -- which had been brought there for illegal slaughter, the official said.

The accused had already slaughtered at least three cows, he said, adding that some 1,200 kg of of bovine meat was recovered from the spot and sent for chemical analysis.

A case was registered against 10 persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act; and search was underway for some other suspects, the official said.

The rescued animals were shifted to a cow-shelter in the town.