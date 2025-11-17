CP inaugurates Delhi Police Pavilion at IITF featuring 4 thematic stall

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha on Monday inaugurated the Delhi Police Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, an official said.

The pavilion features four thematic stalls aimed at creating public awareness on the newly-enacted criminal laws, anti-narcotics initiatives, cybercrime prevention and welfare programmes of the Police Family Welfare Society (PFWS), he said.

To familiarise visitors with cyber safety, Delhi Police has also displayed several cyber forensic tools at the pavilion, such as mobile data extraction systems, cloud-analysis tools, digital storage duplication devices and high-performance imaging equipment, a senior officer said.

A series of public interaction activities have been planned for the coming days, including live demonstrations of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) for tracing lost mobile phones, an interactive cyber safety zone, a "Spot the Scam" challenge, an "Ask the Cop" booth for queries on women’s safety, traffic rules and cybercrime reporting, and a children’s corner featuring the Delhi Police mascot.

Other attractions include a Delhi Police selfie station, a social-media engagement counter, CPR demonstrations by trained instructors, a women’s safety initiative zone offering short self-defence sessions, a digital services kiosk showcasing online police services, and a PFWS stall displaying and selling welfare products. PTI SSJ ARB ARB