CPC delegation meets Left leaders in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A delegation of the Communist Party of China met leaders of Left parties here on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said leaders from the CPI(M), CPI and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) met the CPC delegation.

"A delegation of the Communist Party of China led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan met with leaders of Left parties in New Delhi," the CPI(M) said.

"CPI(M) leader R Arun Kumar took part in the meeting, along with CPI General Secretary D Raja and National Secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda, and All India Forward Bloc General Secretary G Devarajan," it added.

The CPC delegation, led by its international department's vice minister Haiyan, visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here on Monday. The delegation called on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday.

The delegation also met the Congress's foreign affairs department head, Salman Khurshid, on Tuesday.

In September 2025, a delegation of the CPI(M), led by general secretary M A Baby, visited China at the invitation of the international department of the CPC. PTI AO RC