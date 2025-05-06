CPCB asks states to enforce stricter norms for tyre recycling units to curb pollution

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked all state pollution control boards and committees to ensure strict implementation of revised guidelines for the operation of tyre pyrolysis units.

Tyre pyrolysis is a method of recycling used tyres by heating them in the absence of oxygen to break them down into valuable products such as tyre pyrolysis oil (TPO), pyro gas and char.

While the technology offers an alternative to burning or dumping tyres, it poses environmental risks if not operated with proper safeguards.

The CPCB issued revised standard operating procedures for tyre pyrolysis units in January last year, saying that only those units that follow the "Advanced Batch Automated Process" (ABAP) will be allowed to operate.

ABAP is a technology-driven process that automates the pyrolysis cycle using a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)-based system. This ensures controlled heating, gas handling and flaring operations, which prevent toxic emissions and fire risks.

According to the CPCB's latest order dated April 29, only units using ABAP and having a cumulative batch capacity of up to 60 tonnes per day (TPD) will be permitted to operate within a single premises.

In case of new units, the total capacity cannot exceed this limit unless all the batches operate as one continuous process.

The CPCB on January 19 and March 20 this year asked state boards and committees to begin implementation of the revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). However, several states were yet to submit compliance reports.

State pollution boards and committees have now been asked to ensure strict implementation of the revised SOPs for all tyre pyrolysis units operating in their jurisdiction.

They have been directed to immediately submit a compliance report, including verification of whether TPO units are following the ABAP-based SOPs and actions taken as per CPCB's earlier communications.