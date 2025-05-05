CPCB asks states to ensure brick kilns display key compliance info

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The CPCB has directed state pollution control boards and pollution control committees to ensure all brick kilns displayed a notice with key environmental and operational details at a prominent location on their premises.

The move follows a National Green Tribunal order in the case of Rafhat Naeem Siddiqui vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Others, which stressed the need for transparency and regulatory compliance in the sector.

The measure also aims to support effective enforcement of pollution control norms in the brick kiln industry, a major contributor to air pollution in several states.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the notice must include details such as name and location of the kiln, phone number, type of kiln design (like zig-zag), place and quantity of soil mining, total brick production per year, green belt area, groundwater permission, date of environmental clearance (consent to establish or operate), name of the regional officer in charge and date of the last stack emission monitoring.

The Union environment ministry had earlier issued guidelines mandating the conversion of conventional brick kilns to cleaner technologies such as zig-zag design or the use of cleaner fuels such as piped natural gas.

However, implementation on the ground has remained inconsistent.