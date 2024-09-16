CPCB notice to Bharat Petroleum for failing to install vapour recovery systems at storage terminals

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a show cause notice to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for failing to install vapour recovery systems at 28 of its storage terminals to capture carcinogenic benzene emissions and other volatile compounds.

PTI reached out to the BPCL for a comment but could not get one immediately.

The notice, issued on September 4, said an environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore could be imposed if the BPCL fails to provide a satisfactory response by September 19.

On September 18, 2020, the CPCB directed the BPCL to install vapour recovery systems at petrol pumps selling more than 100 kilolitres of fuel per minute (KLPM) in cities with over one million residents, and at pumps selling more than 300 KLPM in cities with populations between one lakh and 10 lakh, as well as at storage terminals.

In December 2021, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the CPCB to take appropriate action against petroleum outlets and depots that failed to install vapour recovery systems (VRS).

The BPCL subsequently approached the Supreme Court and obtained a stay.

However, in March last year, the apex court directed the CPCB to ensure full compliance with the NGT’s orders.

"The status submitted by M/s Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited via emails dated May 10, 2024, and June 27, 2024, shows delays in the installation of VRS Stage 1A at 28 storage terminals in violation of the timelines prescribed by the CPCB," the notice said.

"BPCL is directed to show cause as to why environmental compensation of Rs one crore should not be imposed for not installing VRS within the prescribed timelines. BPCL is hereby given an opportunity to file its reply within 15 days of receipt of this notice, failing which necessary action will be taken as per law," the notice added.

The CPCB noted that many towns and cities where air quality is monitored under the National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Programme do not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, particularly concerning particulate matter pollution and that nitrogen oxides, benzene, and ozone have become matters of concern.

It pointed out that petrol refuelling stations are a significant source of benzene emissions, a carcinogenic compound, and put nearby residents and workers at risk of exposure.

Benzene and other volatile organic compounds, emitted during loading operations at storage terminals and during refuelling and unloading operations at petrol stations, are precursors to tropospheric ozone.

Therefore, controlling VOC emissions from these installations is a crucial step towards improving air quality, particularly with regard to benzene and ozone, it said. PTI GVS RHL