CPCB report recommends tree protection measures to all states, UTs

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has submitted a report regarding recommendations to states and Union territories for tree protection, felling, transplantation and compensatory afforestation.

The report was submitted on Wednesday before a bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, which was hearing two pleas pertaining to the violation of environmental laws.

"States/UTs should strive to ensure that the enforcement mechanism is strengthened to use new technologies for monitoring of implementation and that self-regulation is promoted for the adoption of tree plantation by the communities," the report said.

It said the states must establish a legal framework to promote the growth of trees and enable protection.

"States/UTs with the existing legal framework may align with the broader objectives of national forest conservation efforts by integrating applicable and relevant parts of advisories mentioned in this report," it said.

The report also recommended the formation of the Tree Authority to ensure a holistic approach for the protection of trees.

It said the proposed authority could include government officials, experts, NGO representatives and community members.

The report said the states have to introduce new technologies and provide adequate resources for the effective implementation of the recommendations.

It said the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change could provide guidance, training, technical support and help in inter-state coordination for better implementation of new guidelines.