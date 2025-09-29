CPCB seeks action against Continental Petroleums over hazardous waste mismanagement

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday pulled up Continental Petroleums Limited's unit in Behror, Alwar, over mismanagement of hazardous waste and groundwater contamination, and directed the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) to take strict action.

In an order, the CPCB said a joint inspection with the state board on April 21 found the unit non-operational but in violation of key norms. The effluent treatment plant was not functioning, hazardous waste was stored in open areas without segregation or labels and the stormwater drain near the incinerator was clogged with waste. Poor housekeeping was also observed.

Tests revealed oil and grease levels of 8.6 mg/l in a borewell inside the premises, prompting the CPCB to direct a detailed groundwater contamination study by an institute such as CSIR-NEERI or IITs.

A follow-up inspection on September 11 showed the unit continued to flout rules. It lacked valid consent for producing reprocessed oil, used unauthorised vehicles for transporting hazardous waste and dumped waste haphazardly.

It also operated its incinerator beyond permitted capacity, used "unapproved" diesel fuel, failed to label containers and did not update its mandatory environmental display board.

The CPCB has ordered the unit to stop the collection and storage of hazardous waste and barred any expansion or new operations until full compliance.

The company must segregate and label all hazardous waste, use only approved fuels, clean storm drains, maintain housekeeping, install monitoring systems, remove contaminated soil and submit a time-bound plan for remedial measures, the order said.

The RSPCB has been asked to ensure safe handling of hazardous waste at all units of the company. The unit has been given 30 days to report compliance.