CPI announces candidates for 11 assembly segments, 1 LS seat in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) The CPI on Monday nominated Ramesh Chandra Sethi for the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency and announced candidates for 11 assembly segments in Odisha.
Trade union leader Gurunath Pradhan has been fielded from the Chhatrapur assembly segment in Ganjam district from where CPI candidates have won eight times since 1951, party's state general secretary Abhay Sahu said at a press conference here.
Rajendra Nayak will try his luck from Sundargarh on a CPI ticket, while Abhijit Sahu will contest the Balikuda-Ersaa assembly segment.
The party reposed faith in Ramesh Chandra Tripathy from Brajrajnagar, Jinmayee Sahani from Paradip and Prabin Das from Kabisuryanagar.
The CPI fielded Ajay Patnaik from Nilagiri, Sankarsan Barik from Bhubaneswar North, Manoj Parida from Nimapara, Kumar Jani from Laxmipur and Pandav Bhoi from Kantabanji.
The CPI(M) had already named its state secretary Suresh Panigrahi as the party candidate from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.
The Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha between May 13 and June 1. PTI AAM BDC