CPI demands govt action on 'inflammatory, misleading content' aired by some channels

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) CPI general secretary D Raja on Friday urged Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take action on "inflammatory and misleading content" being aired by several news channels following a military flare-up between India and Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

In a letter, Raja urged Vaishnaw -- the Union information and broadcasting minister -- to act decisively against channels and platforms promoting communal hatred and spreading falsehoods.

"I, on behalf of the Communist Party of India (CPI), register my deep concern over the inflammatory and misleading content being aired by several television news channels following Operation Sindoor," Raja said in the letter.

"While the nation stands united against terrorism, we are witnessing a dangerous trend where certain channels are communalising the issue, spreading unverified claims, and promoting war hysteria without any official confirmation from the government or the armed forces," he said.

Raja said such coverage not only undermined responsible journalism but also posed a direct threat to national cohesion.

"Warmongering and targeting of communities erode trust, create fear among citizens, and play into the hands of those who seek to destabilise the country. Public anxiety is being inflamed, not addressed," he said.

"Even public broadcasters have echoed this irresponsible tone, failing the basic duty of informing people with accuracy and dignity. The armed forces themselves had to counter claims made by such news channels on many occasions. At the same time, access to responsible news portals like TheWire.in has been blocked," he said.

Raja added the CPI had consistently supported a united and determined stand against terrorism -- guided by constitutional values, democratic principles and secularism.

"But we reject attempts to turn the tragedy of Pahalgam into a spectacle of hate and division. Conflict must not become a tool to distract from facts or delegitimise fellow citizens. The cost of such narratives is paid by ordinary people in the form of insecurity, polarisation and long-term damage to the democratic fabric," he said.

"We urge the ministry to act decisively against channels and platforms that promote communal hatred and spread falsehoods. Access must be restored to platforms which are responsible and act to maintain national unity. We also call for coordinated and periodic, fact-based briefings from your ministry, in consultation with the ministries of defence, home affairs, and external affairs, to counter misinformation and provide the public with credible updates," he added.

Other opposition leaders also urged the government to check the spread of misinformation.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "Our army has acted responsibly and the escalation didn't come from our side. All provocation is coming from the other side ... We have lost civilians in several sectors..." "I urge the media to show restraint. There is no need to publicly discuss where our artillery or aircraft are moving. This only creates panic," the Rajya Sabha member told PTI.

Sagarika Ghose, the Trinamool Congress' deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X that certain media and social media handles were spreading misinformation.

She said she would raise the issue in the next session of Parliament.