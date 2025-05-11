CPI expresses concern over US role in India-Pakistan agreement to stop military actions

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The CPI on Sunday expressed serious concern over reported US involvement in facilitating an agreement between India and Pakistan to end military actions, even as the Left party welcomed the understanding.

The CPI demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain what role the US played and how the American president announced the agreement before the Indian government.

It also sought a special session of Parliament as soon as possible for comprehensive and transparent discussions on the issue.

In a statement on Sunday, the Left party welcomed the agreement and called it a "positive and necessary step towards preventing a full-scale war and safeguarding peace in the region".

"This development offers much-needed relief to the people living along the Line of Control (LoC), who have long borne the brunt of cross-border hostilities," the CPI said.

"While the CPI supports any initiative that halts bloodshed and opens avenues for peace, we express serious concern over the reported involvement of the US in facilitating this ceasefire. The willingness of both the Indian and the Pakistani governments to allow an external imperialist power -- especially the US -- a nation historically responsible for igniting global conflicts, to mediate what should have been a bilateral issue is deeply troubling," it said.

India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea on Saturday after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

In a short announcement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the directors general of military operations of the two countries agreed on the understanding during a call.

The decision by India and Pakistan was first made public by President Donald Trump in a social media post while claiming that the talks between the two sides were mediated by the US.

The CPI said there was ample opportunity and political space for India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through direct dialogue.

"By agreeing to the US initiative in this process, the Indian government has effectively violated the essence of the Simla Agreement and provided a scope to internationalise the Kashmir issue," it said.

"This opens the door for the US to play its typical hegemonic and destabilising role in south Asia, further entrenching itself in the subcontinent's internal matters," it added.

The CPI called on both India and Pakistan to commit sincerely to the understanding in letter and spirit.

"At the same time, we urge the leaderships of both countries to safeguard regional autonomy by rejecting imperialist interference and resuming a bilateral political process based on mutual trust, respect and people's aspirations," it said.