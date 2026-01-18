CPI Gen Sec Raja accuses PM Modi of succumbing to Trump’s pressure

Khammam (Telangana), Jan 18 (PTI) CPI General Secretary D Raja on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to the pressure exerted by US President Donald Trump with regard to higher tariffs and buying oil from Russia.

Addressing centennary celebration of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Raja further said India stood for peace and development of the world and was regarded as a prestigious country in the global community. However, after Modi became the Prime Minister, the country lost all such respect, he claimed.

"But now, when Donald Trump dictates India not to buy oil from Russia and accept the tariff that America proposes. What is Modi doing? Modi is not uttering a word, neither questioning nor condemning American President Donald Trump. The present government headed by Mr Modi is succumbing pressures of American imperialist power," he alleged.

He advised PM Modi not to surrender to American imperialist power and said that if he continues to succumb, he has no right to continue as the country’s Prime Minister. Raja alleged that Palestinian people are massacred, "which is nothing but genocide".

He said Congress and Communist parties were in the forefront of the freedom struggle against the British. He asked whether RSS, which has celebrated its centenary recently, and the BJP played any role in achieving independence.

“You must ask if you come across some RSS guys or BJP guys, what was the role did they play during the freedom movement? They did not play any role. In fact, they were collaborating with colonial rulers,” he alleged.

The CPI leader said Trump waged war on Venezuela, captured the elected incumbent president and his wife and is threatening countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Cuba and Iran. PTI GDK ADB