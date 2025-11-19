CPI General Secretary D Raja calls on TN CM Stalin

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) CPI general secretary D Raja called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at the DMK headquarters here on Wednesday.

During the brief interaction, the Chief Minister presented a shawl to the veteran Communist leader, sources said.

Senior DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi and the party's organisation secretary R S Bharathi were present during the meeting held at Anna Arivalayam, the sources added.

CPI is part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu.