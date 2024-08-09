CPI leader, activists holding protest to demand Gaza ceasefire detained in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Senior CPI leader Annie Raja and prominent activists, including economist Jean Dreze, holding a protest near Khan Market to demand a ceasefire in Gaza were detained on Friday, officials said.

Carrying banners reading "Ceasefire Now" and "Stop the Genocide", Raja and Dreze with along with dozen CPI supporters tried to march towards the Israel embassy.

They were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road police station in a bus, an officer said.

They were released after being held in detention for some time, the officer added.

"We were marching towards the Israel embassy with some banners. We were not raising slogans. Before we could reach the embassy, we were picked up by police and detained," Belgian-born Indian welfare economist, social scientist and activist Dreze told PTI.

"We were taken to Mandir Marg police station around 11 am. I was released around 5 pm, the others were released shortly after that," he added. PTI ALK AO SZM