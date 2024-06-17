CPI leader Annie Raja welcomes Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain Rae Bareli seat

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 17 (PTI) Senior CPI leader Anni Raha, who had contested against Rahul Gandhi in the recent Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, on Monday welcomed his decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh and said it was a necessity in the present political circumstances prevailing in the country.

She said Rahul Gandhi and Congress party took the decision to vacate one of the constituencies as per the existing laws of the country.

"In the present political scenario, it is essential for a prominent leader like Rahul Gandhi to work in the Hindi heartland. So, there is nothing wrong in the decision," she told television channels.

When asked whether there is any chance for Priyanka Gandhi to contest as a common candidate of the India alliance, Raja said it was the collective decision taken within the alliance that in Kerala, the LDF and the UDF would contest independently in accordance with the political situation in the state.

Any change in the decision can be made only by the INDIA formation and its respective member parties, she said.

"It is happy to know that the Congress party has decided to field a woman in the bypoll. The representation of women in the Lok Sabha has come down this time compared to the previous year. So, I wish more women should come," she added.

The CPI leader's reaction came soon after the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced in New Delhi that Rahul will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest.

Rahul Gandhi had won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies and has to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the results, which came out on June 4. PTI LGK SS