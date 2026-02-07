CPI leader Binoy Viswam says new CM will be decided after assembly polls in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday expressed confidence that the LDF would form its third consecutive government after winning the upcoming assembly polls and said the new chief minister would be decided after the results.

The "Left ideology" will lead the ruling LDF in the crucial elections, he said while talking to the media.

When asked whether Pinarayi Vijayan would continue to be the CM if the LDF comes to power again, Viswam said it would be discussed among the coalition partners and the final decision would be taken by the CPI(M).

"It will be decided after the voting and the LDF gets the majority. All parties (within LDF) will discuss the matter. Based on that, the major party will take the final decision. Here CPI(M) is the major party and so they will decide," he said.

The Left leader further said CM Vijayan has a prominent role in the campaigning as he has been the head of the LDF government which has ruled the state for the past 10 years. The stands and policies adopted by him definitely have their significance, Viswam said.

The CPI leader also said as a major party in the LDF, the CPI(M) has the "political maturity" to select the new chief minister. PTI LGK KH