CPI leader D Raja calls for greater Left unity to provide alternative vision

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Monday stressed on forging greater Left unity, calling it a "historic necessity" and said it can alone provide an alternative vision rooted in equality, secularism and socialism.

Raja also lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, alleging that its "reckless policies" have created a "multifaceted crisis" including unemployment, and reiterated that the BJP should be removed from power.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the CPI's 25th Congress being organised here.

On the occasion, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Revolutionary Socialist Party's Manoj Bhattacharya were present.

Before the inaugural session, the national flag was hoisted by Prof Jagmohan Singh, the nephew of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and the party flag was unfurled by farmer leader Bhupinder Sambar.

In his address, CPI leader Raja attacked the Centre and stated that the country was passing through a critical period.

He said the year 2014 was a watershed moment and the coming of the BJP to power with an absolute majority was not just a change of government but was a "qualitative change in the nature of our polity".

"For the first time, the RSS-- the organisation which never took part in our great freedom struggle, which opposed the very Constitution of India, which has always harboured contempt for secular democracy-- took full control of the Union government through its political arm, the BJP," he alleged.

He further alleged, "Since then, we are witnessing a systematic assault on the very foundations of the Indian republic." He claimed that a handful of corporate houses were being given complete control over resources and infrastructure.

"Privatisation of public sector, dismantling of labour rights, destruction of welfare programmes-- all of this is happening hand in hand with communal polarisation, suppression of dissent, and authoritarian rule.

"This is the model of fascism: authoritarian politics plus monopoly capitalism. If allowed to continue, it will destroy not only democracy but also the very idea of India as a plural, inclusive republic," he alleged.

The CPI leader stated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections showed that resistance is possible.

"The INDIA bloc was able to bring down the BJP's tally to 240, depriving it of a majority. This was a setback to the fascist forces. But let us not be complacent. The bloc lacked cohesion, lacked clarity of objectives, lacked a common agenda beyond electoral arithmetic. To defeat fascism, we need more than numbers.

"We need political unity based on clear principles. We need secularism, democracy, social justice and people's welfare at the core," he said.

Stressing that the Left has a decisive role, he said, "The Left is the most consistent and uncompromising force against the fascist project. Left unity is not a matter of convenience. It is a historic necessity." "It alone can provide ideological clarity, moral legitimacy and organisational strength to the broader opposition. Only the Left can provide an alternative vision, rooted in equality, secularism, democracy and socialism," he said.

Further taking on the BJP, he said its "reckless policies" have created a "multifaceted crisis".

"Unemployment is at an unprecedented high, with our youth losing hope in the future. Public education and health are being dismantled, handed over to private profiteers. Food security is under attack, with the PDS being eroded and hunger spreading. Farmers are being betrayed even after their historic struggle," he alleged.

Raja said they must build the CPI stronger, deeper in the struggles of workers, peasants, women, youth, Dalits, 'Adivasis' and all marginalised sections.

"Second, we must overcome narrowness, forge greater Left unity, and present a clear ideological banner before the nation. Third, we must work for the broadest possible unity of secular and democratic forces, not on opportunistic calculations but on the basis of defending the Constitution, people's rights and federalism.

"Fourth, we must deepen our engagement in mass movements for employment, education, health, gender justice, caste annihilation, environmental protection and democratic rights," he said.

Raja further said they must also learn to use new forms of communication, including digital platforms, to connect with the younger generation and spread the socialist vision.

The CPI's 25th Congress will continue till September 25 here.

"This Congress must send out a clear message to the people: we will resist fascism, we will defend the Constitution, we will fight for employment, education, health, food, housing and dignity," Raja said. PTI CHS KVK KVK