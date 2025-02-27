CPI leader P Raju dies

Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) Veteran CPI leader and former Kerala legislator P Raju died at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 73.

He was unwell for a while, party sources said.

His mortal remains are kept at the hospital and the funeral will be held later, they said.

Raju, a member of the party's state council, served as Ernakulam district secretary for several years.

Born on July 18, 1951 to N Sivan Pillai, who served as an MLA, and C Chellamma, Raju served in several positions of the party.

He was MLA of North Paravur constituency during 1991-1996. He also served as Chairman of the Kerala Assembly Committee on Estimates (1998-2001), president of AIYF Ernakulam district committee, member of CUSAT Senate and vice President of AITUC Kerala State Council, party sources said.

He is survived by his wife, B Lathika Kumari and a daughter.