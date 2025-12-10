CPI leader Sunil Kumar questions 'double vote' of Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar on Wednesday sought to know from the Election Commission as to how Union Minister Suresh Gopi could cast his vote in the local body elections from Thiruvananthapuram.

In a Facebook post, Sunil Kumar, who was his opponent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur, said Gopi and family had voted from Nettissery in Thrissur in the last Lok Sabha elections, claiming that he was a permanent resident there.

In the first phase of local body elections in Kerala on Tuesday, Gopi, along with his family members, cast his vote in Sasthamangalam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation.

“How could this happen? The Election Commission and the Union Minister should give a reply,” he wrote in his post.

Sunil Kumar had lost to Suresh Gopi in the 2024 LS polls from Thrissur by nearly 75,000 votes. The Congress came third in the constituency.