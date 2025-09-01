CPI leader Viswom recalls BJP taunts as Modi meets Xi, Putin

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 (PTI) Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswom on Monday reminded the BJP of past attacks against him and his Left colleagues in Parliament for urging "better relations with China and Russia", as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the communist country.

In a post on 'X', the CPI Kerala state secretary claimed BJP leaders had once branded him and other Left parliamentarians as "agents of China and Russia" when they argued in Parliament for "positive momentum in India-China relations." He said MPs "were shouted down and insulted" for taking that stand.

Viswom, a former Rajya Sabha MP, said, "The only crime was pleading for peace and dialogue." He alleged that they were targeted simply for advocating peace and dialogue, and accused the BJP of "overlooking their commitment to India while placing greater faith in US President Donald Trump." "Hope you recollect occasions when @BJP4India attacked me and left MPs in Parliament. Our crime was pleading for "positive momentum in India-China relations". Your colleagues even called us agents of China and Russia! You forgot our commitment to India. You saw our saviour in Trump (sic)," he wrote on his 'X' handle. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ADB