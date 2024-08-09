CPI leader, workers holding protest to demand Gaza ceasefire detained in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Senior CPI leader Annie Raja and about a dozen party workers and supporters holding a protest near Khan Market to demand a ceasefire in Gaza were detained on Friday, officials said.

Carrying banners reading "Ceasefire Now" and "Stop the Genocide", Raja and a few supporters tried to march towards the Israel embassy.

They were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road police station in a bus, an officer said.

The police will release them after holding them in detention for some time, the officer added. PTI ALK SZM