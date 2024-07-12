CPI, local residents hold agitation seeking resumption of school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (CPI) and local residents on Friday held an agitation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra seeking resumption of a civic school, that has been shut since the last three years after a roof collapse incident.

Parents of several local children said that instead of giving financial assistance to women under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the state government should ensure that this school starts functioning again.

Members of the CPI and local residents held the agitation outside the school.

One of the protesters, Abhay Taksal, said, "A municipal school located in Khokadpura area in the city has been shut since the last three years after its roof collapsed. This school should be reconstructed and a CBSE-run school should be started here." "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde calls women in the state as his 'ladki bahin' (beloved sister). His sisters are demanding a school for their children. We don't get what we demand, while the government gives us what we don't need," he said.

People do not want Rs 1,500 of the Ladki Bahin scheme. Save the money of your sisters, who are paying lakhs of rupees in private schools, he added.

Another protester Yogita Perkar said, "It is doubtful that the Ladki Bahin scheme will be implemented successfully. Instead, the government should rebuild the school in our area as it is really tough to pay the fees of private schools." One Nazneen said the school premises have become a favourite place of drunkards since it has stopped operating. PTI AW NP