CPI (M) complains to EC accusing TMC of using allurement in adverts to seek votes

Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) The CPI (M), in a complaint to the Election Commission, alleged that the Trinamool Congress was using allurement in its advertisements to seek votes for its candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Left party claimed that the ruling party in West Bengal has stated in its advertisements that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will credit the first instalment for building houses to the bank accounts of beneficiaries within six months by December 31.

Claiming that the advertisement is violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections, the CPI (M)'s state secretariat member Samik Lahiri, in the letter to the EC dated April 2, sought appropriate action against the TMC immediately.

It said that the Election Commission guidelines state that "no inducement, financial or otherwise, shall be offered to the voter." PTI AMR ACD