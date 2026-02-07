CPI (M), Congress lock horns over Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) The CPI (M) and the Congress in Kerala on Saturday locked horns over Jamaat-e-Islami with the ruling party accusing the opposition of colluding with communal forces and trying to give them a "good certificate".

While CPM State Secretary M V Govindan alleged the Congress has adopted a stand that Jamaat-e-Islami is not a communal force, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan accused the Marxist party of deliberately "forgetting" its long association with the outfit.

Targeting the ongoing Pudhu Yuga Yatra organised by the Congress-led UDF Opposition, Govindan said it began "whitewashing" the communal and extremist forces.

He accused the Congress of trying to give a good certificate to the Jamaat-e-Islami.

It has now become clear that the LoP is trying to take forward the upcoming state politics, colluding with communal forces, he further alleged.

The senior leader also targeted the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally in the UDF, and alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami has nowadays become a force shaping its ideology.

However, LoP Satheesan outrightly rejected Govindan's charges and said the CPI(M) should not come to teach them about communalism.

He accused the Marxist party of indulging in communal appeasement and alleged that its prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accepted votes of Jamaat-e-Islami for winning elections.

The LoP alleged that the Left party had tried to appease the minorities till the last Lok Sabha polls in the state, and thereafter, they tried to appease the majority communities.

"But, now, they have lost the support of both the majorities and minorities.They are confused now. They themselves don't know what they are doing or acting nowadays," the senior Congress leader told reporters here. .

He further accused the CPI(M) of adopting a "double standard" in the matter of communalism.

Satheesan accused Govindan of deliberately "forgetting" the party's long association with Jamaat-e-Islami.

He claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami had supported the CPI(M) for over four decades and that several leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Govindan himself, were elected multiple times with its backing.

He further alleged that Vijayan had earlier publicly justified Jamaat-e-Islami, citing his speeches and editorials published in the CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani.

Accusing the CPI(M) of having "selective amnesia", Satheesan said there was "no issue" when the party shared platforms with Jamaat-e-Islami leaders for 42 years, and that these facts remained fresh in public memory.

"Those who were projected as secular for decades are now being branded communalists overnight," he further said.

The war of words erupted between the two leaders a day after Satheesan had made it clear that the UDF would accept the support of Jamaat-e-Islami, noting that the organisation has clarified it does not advocate for a religion-based nation in India.

Satheesan had said the Jamaat-e-Islami has explicitly stated that it does not hold such a position in the country's pluralistic political landscape.

He alleged that a "deliberate narrative" was being created to portray the group otherwise, with the aim of dividing Kerala society. PTI LGK ADB