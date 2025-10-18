CPI (M) councillor held for snatching gold chain of elderly woman in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 18 (PTI) A CPI (M) councillor was arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman after trespassing into her house here recently, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as P P Rajesh, represents the fourth ward in Koothuparamba Municipality here, they said.

According to sources, the alleged incident occurred when Janaki (77), was alone at home.

While she was working in the kitchen, a man, wearing helmet, suddenly barged into the house, snatched her gold chain and fled the scene.

Though the neighbours rushed to her aid after hearing her screams, the thief managed to escape.

Later, CCTV visuals helped police trace the vehicle used in the crime, which led to Rajesh's arrest, sources added.

"His arrest was recorded and will be submitted before a court after completing procedures," police added. PTI CORR/ LGK ROH