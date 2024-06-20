CPI (M) demands scrapping of NTA, high-level probe into alleged NEET irregularities

Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) The CPI (M) on Thursday demanded that the National Testing Authority (NTA) be scrapped in the wake of a massive row over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET, and demanded a high-level probe.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the BJP will face questions in Parliament with regard to the issue when it meets for the first time following the formation of the third consecutive NDA government.

He said that the CPI (M) demands "the scrapping of the National Testing Authority (NTA)".

Claiming that the NTA has failed to do its job, the CPI (M) general secretary also demanded a "thorough investigation into how these examinations are being conducted".

A massive row has erupted over alleged irregularities in conduct of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

The Union Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the examination's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

He maintained that the CPI (M) has little faith in the CBI's capability in probing the matter.

Yechury said that it was "not acceptable" that the future of thousands of students who appeared for NEET has been put in jeopardy.

"The Minister for Education must be made accountable," he said.

Stating that the NDA government has got a majority of just 20 seats in Parliament with 292 seats as against the 272 it requires, he claimed that this is not a very stable situation and they "would not be able to continue what they did in the last 10 years".

He said allegations of malpractices in NEET are already creating pressure on the government.

Yechury was present in a two-day meeting of the CPI (M)'s West Bengal state committee here to analyse the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

"On the basis of review of the election results, we the CPI (M) have decided that both inside and outside Parliament we shall intensify our struggles on the issues concerning people's livelihood," Yechury said, addressing a press conference after the meeting.

The party won in only four Lok Sabha constituencies across India in the recently concluded general elections.

He said that the CPI (M) central committee will meet in Delhi from June 28 to 30 and then it will draw up a future plan of action and lessons to be learnt from this Lok Sabha election. PTI AMR ACD