CPI (M) expresses concern over 'provocative' remarks on Holi, calls for peaceful celebration

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Wednesday condemned the "provocative" remarks made by several BJP leaders and ministers ahead of Holi, which coincides with Friday prayers during Ramzan.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the Politburo held on March 11 and 12, the party said it condemns the remarks made by BJP ministers and MLAs in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

"The Chief Minister of UP, Adityanath, has also taunted and threatened Muslims on this issue instead of assuring that law and order will be maintained. Such remarks are intended to create tensions and intimidate the Muslim community," the CPI(M) said.

The party urged the Centre to take special steps to see that Holi is observed peacefully and communities do not fall prey to any provocation.

One of the instance CPI (M) took exception to was BJP leader Raghuraj Singh's suggestion that Muslim men cover themselves with tarpaulins if they want to avoid being sprinkled with colours when they step out for prayers on Holi on Friday.

Earlier, a police officer in Sambhal kicked up a row by saying that those who feel uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors, as the festival comes only once a year, whereas Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) takes place 52 times a year.

The party also gave its remarks on delimitation and southern states' concerns of losing out to more populous northern states, calling for arriving at a consensus on the matter.

"If the delimitation is conducted based on the latest population figures, it would result in a reduction in the political representation for the southern states in Parliament," the CPI(M) said.

"Such a reduction will be politically and democratically unjust and vitiate the federal principle," it said.

The delimitation process of parliamentary and legislative assembly constituencies will take place after 2026 following the Census.

The Left party also said the Union government must take a stand on the tariffs being imposed by the US.

"President Donald Trump is threatening to increase tariffs on Indian goods exported to the United States and has declared that reciprocal tariffs will be imposed from April 2. The Modi government has been keeping silent on the issue and seeking to conciliate Trump at the expense of the country's interests," it said.

"The Polit Bureau demands that the Indian government take a firm stand in the interests of Indian industry and take suitable retaliatory action," it added.

The Politburo also discussed the Draft Report on Organisation for the 24th Party Congress. The draft is to be presented before the Central Committee meeting on March 22-23 for its approval and finalisation. PTI AO VN VN