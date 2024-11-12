CPI (M) gears up to guard Dahanu bastion in Maharashtra polls

Palghar: The CPI (M) is pulling out all the stops to retain the Dahanu (ST) assembly constituency, its lone bastion in Maharashtra, in the November 20 assembly elections by organising several rallies and women-centric events.

These rallies will be addressed by CPI (M) veterans Brinda Karat and other leaders besides Maha Vikas Aghadi politicians.

The CPI (M) has renominated the party MLA, Vinod Nikole, from the tribal-dominated Dahanu constituency in Palghar district.

The CPI (M) stated that 21 public meetings will be held in Dahanu between November 10 and 17.

The CPI(M) has historically dominated the Dahanu (formerly Jawhar) seat, winning it nine out of ten times since 1978 with five different CPI (M) candidates.

This legacy is rooted in the region's history as the epicentre of the Warli Adivasi Revolt (1945-1948) which continues to inspire the local population, a CPI (M) release stated.

The CPI (M) campaign includes 14 public meetings in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) regions of Talasari and Dahanu tehsils, supplemented by seven women-centric events being organised by the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA). Additionally, village meetings are also scheduled across the Dahanu constituency.

Prominent leaders lined up by CPI (M) comprise polit bureau member Brinda Karat, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawale and other senior members of the party.

Leftist organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), are also roped in for canvassing.

The CPI(M) is contesting three seats- Dahanu, Kalwan (both reserved for ST candidates) and Solapur City Central- across Maharashtra in the forthcoming elections.