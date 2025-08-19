CPI (M) Kerala Secretary Govindan slaps legal notice on businessman over graft charges

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 19 (PTI) Kerala CPI(M) secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday served a legal notice on Muhammed Sharshad, a Chennai-based businessman who has accused him and several other senior party leaders of "financial irregularities" and "corrupt practices".

The allegations, which triggered a major political row in the southern state, first appeared in a letter Sharshad sent to the CPI(M) politburo, linking party leaders to an NRI businessman named Rajesh Krishna.

Sharshad later reiterated his claims in interviews with various media outlets.

Besides Govindan and his son, the allegations were also levelled against Minister M B Rajesh, former minister T M Thomas Isaac, and others.

In his legal notice to Sharshad, Govindan claimed that the statements made by him through various media platforms were "false, baseless and defamatory".

Govindan said the allegations linking his son to the controversy were "wholly unfounded, malicious in intent, and have gravely tarnished" his hard-earned reputation and integrity.

Noting that the CPI (M) has a strict code of conduct for its office-bearers and members, the veteran leader said any violation of this code is taken seriously by the organisation.

Accusing Sharshad of making such statements with "malicious intent" to serve his personal interests, Govindan warned him of legal action if he failed to withdraw the charges within three days of receiving the notice and issue an apology through the media.

While Isaac also warned Sharshad of legal action in response to his allegations on Monday, Minister Rajesh dismissed the charges raised by the Chennai-based businessman against him. PTI LGK ROH