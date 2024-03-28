CPI (M) names P Appalanarasa as candidate for Araku LS seat

Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI) The CPI (M), a constituent of the INDIA alliance, on Thursday announced P Appalanarasa as its candidate for Araku (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.
The CPI, Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh.
CPI (M) released Appalanarasa’s name along with several other candidates from various states today.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president K Sivaji told PTI that the list of candidates from the alliance could be announced in a few days.
Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.
