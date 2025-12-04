CPI (M) Rajya Sabha member demands withdrawal of 4 labour codes

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Thursday asked the government to withdraw the four new labour codes, saying workers are agitating against the reforms.

Brittas, who belongs to CPI (M), said in the name of ease of doing business, the government has unleashed "ease of exploitation of workers".

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he said the labour codes were passed in a hasty manner without a proper discussion in the Parliament.

"Even there was stiff opposition from BMS and a section of BJP. That's why the codes were kept in freezer for a long time," he said.

He said the codes will play havoc on the rights and dignity of the workers. He said contract labour will rule the roost.

The MP from Kerala said that previously, establishments with a hundred or more workers needed government permission for layoff and retrenchment.

Now that applies only to units with more than 300 workers.

"In all fascist regimes, the first thing they do is to weaken or ban the trade unions. And that is happening in this country also," he said, and added the new labour codes dilute the fundamental right of workers to strike.

He also alleged that now the government looks down on strikes and protests as criminal activity, and wants to infringe on the rights of the states as the matter comes under the concurrent list of the Constitution.

"I demand that labour codes be withdrawn immediately. Otherwise, it would meet the fate of the farmer's bill and the recently introduced Sanchar Sathi. This is my warning to you (government)," Brittas said.

He said the workers are on the path of agitation and protest.

Opposition INDIA block parties had led a protest in front of the parliament, he said.

"You should see the writing on the walls," he added.

The four labour codes - Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 - were notified on November 21.

The codes replace 29 fragmented laws with a unified, modern framework. PTI NKD HVA