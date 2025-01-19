CPI (M) rejects charges of woman councillor's abduction

Kochi, Jan 19 (PTI) The ruling CPI (M) in Kerala on Sunday rejected the allegations of abduction levelled by its party councillor ahead of a no-confidence motion moved in the Koothattukulam Municipality here and said no physical assault took place.

Dramatic scenes unfolded outside the LDF-ruled Municipality on Saturday ahead of the motion moved by the opposition UDF, as Kala Raju, a CPI(M) woman councillor, was allegedly abducted in broad daylight upon her arrival to vote in the motion.

As the issue triggered a huge political controversy, P B Ratheesh, the area secretary of the CPI (M) in Koothattukulam, on Sunday rejected the allegations and claimed that she didn't suffer any physical assault by the party workers and leaders.

He said Kala Raju had been elected as the councillor after contesting as a CPI (M) nominee during the civic body elections held in 2020.

The leader said he didn't understand why news came out now that such a person was abducted by Marxist party workers.

Ratheesh further said that the LDF had already decided not to take part in the no-confidence motion discussion at the Municipality and it's 13 members kept away from it as part of that.

"Kala Raju also came there as part of our decision. Several persons including our chairperson Vijaya Sivan suffered injuries during a scuffle there and we soon shifted everyone to the hospital," he said recounting Saturday's dramatic developments outside the Municipality.

He said Raju also complained of uneasiness at that time and a doctor was brought to examine her and the visuals of treatment being administered to her was with them.

"She didn't suffer any physical assault. We interacted in a very warm and friendly manner before leaving," the CPI (M) leader said adding that he didn't know what happened after that.

He also accused the leaders of the Congress and the party-led UDF of creating misunderstanding about them among Raju's children, who came out against the CPI (M) over the incident.

However, Raju on Sunday reiterated her charges that she was dragged to the car by the fellow councillors of the CPI (M) and her dress was torn by them.

Though the police was present there, they didn't intervene, the councillor added.

After the councillor's children had lodged a complaint with the police, Kala Raju was found at her home and subsequently taken for a medical examination on Saturday.

Raju had later told reporters that she was attacked, her clothes torn, and forcibly pushed into a vehicle before being whisked away to the Koothattukulam area committee office.

Based on a complaint from her family, the police registered an FIR under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against 50 individuals, including charges of kidnapping, unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt.

The accused include Koothattukulam CPI(M) area secretary P B Ratheesh, municipality chairperson Vijaya Shivan, vice-chairman Sunny Kuriakose, and CPI(M) local secretary Febeesh George.

The Koothattukulam municipality is governed by the LDF, which has 13 members, while the opposition UDF has 11 members. There is also one Independent member in the 25-member council. PTI LGK ROH