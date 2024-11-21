CPI-M stages protest against rising inflation, unemployment in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 21(PTI) The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Thursday staged a protest against "rising inflation, unemployment, privatisation of services and attempts to divide the country in the name of religion and dictatorship" at Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

CPI-M leaders and supporters took out a rally from the Gandhi Chowk to the DC office, where they staged a dharna flagging several decisions of the Union government.

Addressing the gathering, Kashmir Singh Thakur, one of the prominent CPI-M leaders from Himachal Pradesh, claimed that due to rising inflation, people's kitchen budget has taken a beating with skyrocketing prices of essential food items going beyond the common man's reach.

"The big companies are fixing the prices of food items as per their own will. Most of the mustard oil market has been captured by Ramdev and Adani Group (Fortune), who are looting the public," Thakur said.

"While the people of the country are faced with heavy taxes in the name of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Modi government has waived loans of big corporate houses amounting to Rs 17 lakh crore in the past 10 years," the CPI-M leader claimed.

Thakur also accused the Centre of adopting the policy of divide and rule in the name of religion to divert people's attention from the pressing issues facing the people, thus posing a threat to national integrity. PTI COR BPL ARI