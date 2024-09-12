CPI (M) stalwart Yechury dies at 72: Maharashtra CM, Pawar, Uddhav pay tribute

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray condoled the death of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday and hailed his commitment to his party and values he brought to politics.

Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following prolonged illness. He was 72.

"The country has lost a leader who dedicated his life to a cause to protect the interests of labourers, farmers, and the common man. His devotion to his party and an honest commitment to the values will always be considered ideal in politics. I express my tributes to Yechury for consistently maintaining personal relationships despite political differences," Shinde said in a post on X.

"A key leader of CPM passed away today. He will always be remembered as an important voice among the left parties. He was general secretary of the CPI-M two times consecutively. His death is a major loss to the left parties in the country. He was indeed an important voice for the labourers, workers and farmers. I offer my tributes to Yechury," Pawar said.

Thackeray said Yechury's five decade long political career was filled with struggle, adding he "was a good orator, student of the economy and a leader who would not compromise with his values, a patient and pleasant demeanour".

Yechury was a frank speaker and was adored across parties, Thackeray added.

"His sudden death is shocking. I offer my tributes to him," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said "we have lost a a leader who was in touch with various strata of society, and he would understand their pain". PTI ND BNM