CPI (M) state secy skips inauguration of controversial martyr's memorial in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), May 22 (PTI) CPI (M) leader M V Govindan on Wednesday skipped the inauguration of the controversial martyr's memorial honouring two individuals who lost their lives while making country bombs in this district nine years ago.

Advertisment

Though the local leadership maintained that the party state secretary would attend the event, the party's district secretary M V Jayarajan inaugurated the memorial located in Panoor here, at the last minute.

The party is yet to offer an official explanation over Govindan backing out in the last minute.

Though Govindan skipped the event, the programme saw participation of party workers and local leaders.

Advertisment

Earlier, Govindan had maintained that it was the party that decides whether he should take part in the programme.

The CPI(M) faced criticism from the Congress after reports emerged that the ruling party's state secretary would inaugurate the martyr's memorial.

Flaying the decision of the CPI(M) to build a memorial for persons involved in "criminal activities," the Congress had sought to know what kind of message this sends to the people of Kerala. PTI LGK ROH