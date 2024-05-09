CPI (M), TMC workers engage in heated arguments during nomination filing processions in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) CPI (M) and Trinamool Congress supporters engaged in heated arguments with one another when their processions came face-to-face during filing of nominations in Kolkata on Thursday.

The incident took place when the supporters of the archrival parties went to Alipore District Collector Office here for filing of nominations by five Left Front candidates and one TMC nominee for the Lok Sabha polls.

Supporters of the two parties engaged in heated arguments and sloganeering but a large posse of police personnel stood as a barrier between them, preventing the situation from escalating, an official said.

While TMC's Mala Roy is scheduled to file her nomination papers for re-election to the prestigious Kolkata Dakshin constituency, her CPI (M) opponent in the seat, Saira Shah Halim, was also there to file her papers.

CPI (M)'s Srijan Bhattacharya for Jadavpur seat, Pratikur Rahaman for Diamond Harbour, Sarat Chandra Halder for Mathurapur and RSP candidate Samarendranath Mondal for Jaynagar constituency arrived at the collector's office in a procession from Hazra Crossing, about a kilometre away, for filing the papers.

TMC supporters were also there for the filing of nomination by Roy. PTI AMR ACD