CPI (M) worker booked over provocative social media post about Krishna Jayanti

Kannur (Kerala), Sep 17 (PTI) A ruling CPI (M) worker has been booked over an alleged provocative social media post in connection with the recent Sri Krishna Jayanti celebrations in this northern district of Kerala, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered against Sarath Vattapoyil, a local worker of the Marxist party, based on a complaint of Anil T, on Tuesday, as per the police FIR.

On a social media handle, he posted certain picture, with a caption purportedly addressing Lord Krishna, according to police.

The content was posted on the social media with a deliberate intention to create a riot in the society after the Sri Krishna Jayanti celebrations on Sunday, it said.

The case was registered against him under BNS Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Kerala Police Act 120 (o)-causing nuisance and violation of public order., the FIR added. PTI CORR LGK SA