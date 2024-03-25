CPI (M) workers hacked in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 25 (PTI) Three activists from the ruling CPI (M) were allegedly hacked and wounded by a group of ten men while they were sitting at a bus stop here last night, police said on Monday.

The activists Sunob, Rijin and Latheesh were attacked at the local bus station at Ayyallur in Mattannur here.

The ruling party alleged that local BJP-RSS activists were behind the attack, but the police are yet to confirm this.

Mattannur police registered a case and said that they have taken a few persons into custody.

"As per the preliminary assumption, political rivalry is suspected behind the attack. The injured persons alleged that they were attacked by BJP-RSS activists. An investigation is going on," an officer said.

The case was registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), police added. PTI LGK SDP