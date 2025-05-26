CPI (Maoist) member Manish Yadav with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand): A member of the banned CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday, a senior police official said.

Another red rebel was also arrested during the operation, he said.

The encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out in a forest in Dauna under the Mauhadand Police Station limits on Sunday night, he said.

"Manish Yadav, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in the gunfight with security forces. Another Maoist Kundan Kherwar was arrested," Palamu DIG YS Ramesh told PTI.

The operation was conducted barely two days after two Maoists, including JJMP supremo Pappu Lohra, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, were killed in an anti-Naxal operation by security forces in the district.