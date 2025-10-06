CPI-Marxist protests in Shimla over death of Dalit boy humiliated by 'upper caste' women

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Monday hit the streets in Shimla to demand justice for a 12-year-old Dalit boy who killed himself, allegedly after he was humiliated by some "upper caste" community members.

A large number of people under the banner of CPIM held a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office here.

Former MLA Rakesh Singh and former Shimla mayor Shimla Sanjay Chauhan were among them.

The party said it was shameful that such incidents were still happening after 78 years of Independence.

The boy was allegedly locked inside a cowshed by some "upper caste" women for entering their house in Rohru village in Shimla district.

His father, in his complaint on September 20, said he found his son lying unconscious in bed on the evening of September 16 and rushed him to a community health centre.

The boy was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, where he died during treatment the next day.

According to the man, his wife told him that their son was humiliated and locked inside a cowshed by three "upper caste" women after he entered their house while playing.

Traumatised, the boy ate some poisonous substance, which killed him, he said.

Police have booked the accused women, who are out on anticipatory bail.