CPI-Marxist stages statewide protests over Dalit boy's suicide in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Monday hit the streets across state districts to demand justice for a 12-year-old Dalit boy who killed himself, allegedly after he was humiliated by some "upper caste" community members.

A large number of people under the banner of CPIM held a demonstration in front of the deputy commissioner's office here.

Former party MLA Rakesh Singh and ex-Shimla mayor Shimla Sanjay Chauhan were among them.

Singh, who led the protest attended by the boy's father, said it was shameful that such incidents were still happening after 78 years of Independence.

Several Dalit rights organisations came together in solidarity and agitated for justice to the boy's family.

The Left party demanded an action against the accused under the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act and compensation to the victim's family.

Singh claimed that caste-based violence was on the rise in the state, and cited alleged rape and mutilation of a Dalit woman in Kullu, and attack on an official at a Dussehra festival in the same town, allegedly over violation of local deity tradition.

The party later submitted a memorandum of its demands to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu through government officials.

The 12-year-old was allegedly locked inside a cowshed by some "upper caste" women for entering their house in a village in Shimla's Rohru subdivision.

His father, in his complaint on September 20, said he found his son lying unconscious in the bed on the evening of September 16 and rushed him to a community health centre.

The boy was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, where he died during treatment the next day.

According to the man, his wife told him that their son was humiliated and locked inside a cowshed by three "upper caste" women after he entered their house while playing.

Traumatised, the boy ate some poisonous substance, which killed him, he said.

Police have booked the accused women, who are out on anticipatory bail.